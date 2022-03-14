Soccer

Sundowns will ‘work with police’ to punish fans who delayed Al Ahly bus

Officials will contact Cairo club for their version of events

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
14 March 2022 - 09:55
Mamelodi Sundowns chair Thlopie Motsepe, club officials and players applaud fans after their 1-0 Caf Champions League group stage win over Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly at FNB Stadium on March 12 2022. Ahly said they have filed an official complaint after alleging Sundowns fans blocked their team bus en route to the match venue.
Mamelodi Sundowns chair Thlopie Motsepe, club officials and players applaud fans after their 1-0 Caf Champions League group stage win over Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly at FNB Stadium on March 12 2022. Ahly said they have filed an official complaint after alleging Sundowns fans blocked their team bus en route to the match venue.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns say they will investigate an incident when the club’s fans allegedly blocked the Al Ahly team bus en route to FNB Stadium on Saturday ahead of their Caf Champions League clash against the SA champions.

The club said it would work with police to identify and punish fans who were involved if the claims, made by Ahly through a statement on their website after their 1-0 defeat at the weekend, prove to be factual.

The Egyptian giants said they registered an official complaint to the match commissioner, alleging Sundowns fans accosted and stopped their team bus near FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Al Ahly SC officials registered an official complaint to the commissioner of our game against Mamelodi Sundowns following the incidents that happened to our delegation on the route to the FNB Stadium, the venue of the match,” the club's statement read.

“Mamelodi Sundowns' fans stopped the bus carrying Al Ahly's first team while en route to FNB Stadium for the game against Mamelodi Sundowns, scheduled at 3pm.

“In the end, our team had to take another route to the stadium, which forced us to arrive late ahead of this important game.”

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile scored the decisive goal to inflict a second defeat in succession for Sundowns against the record African champions and steer the Brazilians to the quarterfinal stages.

Sundowns released a statement a day after the match and said they are concerned about circumstances of the Ahly team bus delay.

Sundowns said they have contacted police after they received information regarding the alleged incident.

“Sundowns has initiated an investigation and has also contacted the police to determine the facts and circumstances that resulted in the statement which appears on the Al Ahly website relating to the delay of the Al Ahly convoy at the FNB stadium by certain spectators.

“Sundowns will take strong disciplinary action, including preventing irresponsible supporters from attending future matches, if the complaints by Al Ahly are factually justified.

“Sundowns has a duty and  obligation to ensure that Al Ahly and any other football club it hosts are treated with the respect, courtesy and dignity  they deserve.”

The club said its officials will Al Ahly to obtain the Egyptian’s version of events.

“Sundowns is committed to maintaining and building its historic relationship with Al Ahly for the long-term benefit and growth of both clubs, their supporters and African football.”

If Ahly's version of events regarding their team bus are proved accurate, it will be the second time such an incident has occurred involving Sundowns fans.

In May last year, some supporters hurled insults at Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, an ex-Sundowns coach, when the Red Devils team bus made its way into Lucas Moripe Stadium for a Champions League quarterfinal second leg match.

Supporters wearing Sundowns colours held abusive signs directed at Mosimane and delayed the bus entering the stadium.

Sundowns took their time to release a statement to condemn the appalling conduct of their supporters, but the 2016 African champions offered a swift response this time.

