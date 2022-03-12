Police move in to control crowd as Ramaphosa imbizo turns unruly
Saturday's inaugural presidential imbizo almost descended into chaos as scores of North West community members demanded to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Obed Bapela, the deputy co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister, told the crowd in Mahikeng: “We cannot allow disorder. You are screaming, you are pushing and you are making a noise. Please be orderly.”
Watch: #PresidentialImbizo: Police have moved in to restore order after the session almost descended into chaos. Cogta DP Obed Bapela told the crowd that: "We cannot allow disorder. You are screaming, you are pushing one another and you are making a noice." @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/d5YZnuNimI— Amanda Khoza - The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) March 12, 2022
Police with riot shields eventually moved in to move the crowd away from Ramaphosa, and order was restored.
#PresidentialImbizo: Frustrated communities want a chance to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa their grievances. An announcements has been made for residents to give one another a chance to speak. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/EBU84W3a6L— Amanda Khoza - The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) March 12, 2022
Scores of people gathered at the Mmabatho stadium, hoping to share their grievances with Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers.
#PresidentialImbizo: President Cyril Ramaphosa has whispered something to Cogta minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. From where I am standing it looks like he is appealing for calm. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/1LX9VIRRdP— Amanda Khoza - The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) March 12, 2022
They were given a roving microphone and initial exchanges were orderly. But pushing and shoving quickly escalated as the crowd moved to the front of a packed marquee.
Eventually, Ramaphosa called Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and signalled what looked like a call for calm.
