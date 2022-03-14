South Africa

University of Limpopo professor shot dead while jogging

14 March 2022 - 08:12
Limpopo police are looking for suspects who allegedly shot and killed University of Limpopo Prof Saber Tayob Mohammed. File photo
Limpopo police are looking for suspects who allegedly shot and killed University of Limpopo Prof Saber Tayob Mohammed. File photo
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

corrects bylinePolokwane police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed University of Limpopo lecturer Prof Saber Tayob Mohammed while he was jogging.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlalefa Mojapelo said the 51-year-old chartered accountant and associated professor was shot several times while jogging on Munik Road in Polokwane on Sunday morning.

“The victim, identified as Prof Saber Tayob Mohammed, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo who is said to be a chartered accountant, was reportedly jogging when a white VW Polo drove past him and then made a U-turn.

“The vehicle stopped next to him and a passenger disembarked and allegedly shot the victim several times at point blank. The suspects quickly drove away the scene,” Mojapelo said.

He said the motive for the incident was unknown.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Warrant Officer Joseph Malebana on 072 492 9635 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111. Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality,” Mojapelo said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mpumalanga businessman, wife and children shot dead at home

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for two suspects after a businessman, his wife and daughters were shot dead on Tuesday night.
News
4 days ago

Assaulted Amathole councillor wants R20m for physical and emotional 'trauma'

Amathole district municipality councillor Nanziwe Rulashe is claiming R20m in damages from executive mayor Nceba Ndikinda and the municipality for ...
News
2 days ago

Police open attempted murder case after another shooting at home of slain Absa fraud accused

East London police have opened a case of attempted murder after another shooting at the home of slain Absa fraud accused Xolela Masebeni.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  2. Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges Consumer Live
  3. Operation Dudula reaches Ekurhuleni as locals target illegal immigrants South Africa
  4. ‘You want to put us in a problem. Leave Putin alone’ — SA weighs in on ... South Africa
  5. Ukraine at 'turning point', Zelenskyy says as Russians regroup near Kyiv South Africa

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT