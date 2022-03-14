University of Limpopo professor shot dead while jogging

corrects bylinePolokwane police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed University of Limpopo lecturer Prof Saber Tayob Mohammed while he was jogging.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlalefa Mojapelo said the 51-year-old chartered accountant and associated professor was shot several times while jogging on Munik Road in Polokwane on Sunday morning.

“The victim, identified as Prof Saber Tayob Mohammed, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo who is said to be a chartered accountant, was reportedly jogging when a white VW Polo drove past him and then made a U-turn.

“The vehicle stopped next to him and a passenger disembarked and allegedly shot the victim several times at point blank. The suspects quickly drove away the scene,” Mojapelo said.

He said the motive for the incident was unknown.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Warrant Officer Joseph Malebana on 072 492 9635 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111. Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality,” Mojapelo said.

TimesLIVE