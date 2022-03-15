FlySafair defends R3k flights amid Comair grounding — Here’s why tickets get more expensive over time

Low-cost airline FlySafair has defended its hefty price surge after the grounding of Kulula and British Airways flights.

Thousands of passengers around the country were left stranded over the weekend after the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended Comair’s operations indefinitely after it failed to convince the authority that its risk and safety management systems are up to scratch.

Comair operates Kulula.com and British Airways’ aviation business in SA.

Many desperate travellers took to social media to slam FlySafair flight prices in the wake of the Comair crisis, with many calling for the Competition Commission to investigate the matter.

A glance at the airline's website shows some tickets for flights this week ranging from R3,000 to R3,281. The cheapest fare is R1,532.