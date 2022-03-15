WATCH LIVE | Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy
15 March 2022 - 09:22
National Assembly briefing by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Central Energy Fund, National Treasury and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), respectively, on the impact of the increasing fuel prices on the economy and possible alternatives and/or considerations in addressing increases in fuel prices.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.