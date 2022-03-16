POLL | Do you agree with a fuel ration to cushion the impact of rising oil prices?

Rationing the amount of fuel sold to motorists is among the proposals to lessen the impact of surging oil prices.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time earlier this month after a R1.46 increase, but there have been fears of a much steeper increase in months to come, with the conflict in Eastern Europe leading to a higher crude oil price and concerns about supplies.

Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) predicts the price of petrol could increase by more than R2 per litre next month and diesel by more than R3.