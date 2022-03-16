×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Do you agree with a fuel ration to cushion the impact of rising oil prices?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
16 March 2022 - 13:00
Rationing fuel is among the proposals to curb the impact of high oil prices. Stock photo.
Rationing fuel is among the proposals to curb the impact of high oil prices. Stock photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

Rationing the amount of fuel sold to motorists is among the proposals to lessen the impact of surging oil prices.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time earlier this month after a R1.46 increase, but there have been fears of a much steeper increase in months to come, with the conflict in Eastern Europe leading to a higher crude oil price and concerns about supplies. 

Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) predicts the price of petrol could increase by more than R2 per litre next month and diesel by more than R3.

Amid calls for relief at the pumps, government is looking at several measure to possibly ease the blow for consumers.

“We are part of the global energy supply chain and therefore we are affected by this international conflict. Possible mitigation measures to counter the impact of rising fuel prices would be strict enforcement of speed limits, encouraging working from home again, limits on diesel quotas exported, and even the possibility of limiting the amount of fuel per motorist,” department of mineral resources and energy and energy (DMRE) deputy director-general Tseliso Maqubela told lawmakers in Cape Town on Tuesday.

His comments come amid a request from One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane for  government to freeze the fuel price and “suspend fuel levies” to protect South Africans from inflation.

Several countries have imposed measures to offset the impact of oil prices, from reducing taxes on fuels to increasing subsidy caps.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently ordered a review of fuel levies in that country to cushion the economy from the “shocks and pressures” of the oil price.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fuel price cap and rationing mulled by government to cut costs

SA may introduce a price cap and ration the amount of fuel sold to motorists to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices stemming from the war in ...
News
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap, Gwede, but fuel certainly isn’t

As ministers deliberate about fuel formulas, South Africans’ pockets are being pummelled left, right and centre
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Oil right now: India cosies up to Russia for cheap fuel

India considers buying discounted Russian oil and commodities, officials say
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe president orders review of fuel levies: Sunday Mail

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered a review of fuel levies to avert further price increases, as international oil markets continue ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Cape Town police station 'stormed' as drivers help taxi owner escape South Africa
  3. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa
  4. Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Bathabile Dlamini amid perjury case South Africa
  5. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF