RATE IT | Government proposes new rules to replace state of disaster, but are they any good?

Government proposes new rules to replace state of disaster, but are they any good?
The health department has published Covid-19 regulations set to replace the state of disaster rules for public comment.
The proposed regulations are part of the government’s transition plans from the current state of disaster, which has been in effect for more than two years since it was first declared in response to Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The department said the proposed regulations seek to introduce a number of control measures.
The 157-page document also covers issues such as the wearing of masks, vaccinations and the management of human remains.
Some of the key proposals highlighted by the department include:
Unvaccinated people who want to enter SA should present a negative PCR test with results not older than 72 hours. Vaccinated people should present a vaccination certificate and there is no need for test results.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings may allow up to 50% of a venue's capacity if attendees produce vaccination certificates, practice 1m social distancing and wear masks.
The attendance of indoor gatherings without proof of vaccinations will be limited to only 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 outdoors with social distancing of at least one metre.
Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings should be restricted to reduce indoor Covid-19 transmission.
Face masks will be compulsory for indoor gatherings, with the regulations specifying that people cannot enter public premises or make use of public transport without a mask.
Once approved, the regulations will be implemented within the national department of health, and with the support of some of the public entities reporting to the department.
It will not be tabled before parliament since it is subordinate legislation which parliament has already delegated to minister Joe Phaahla.
The public comment period will close on April 15 to allow the government time to consider all the comments.