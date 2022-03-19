Should undocumented foreigners be given amnesty? Here’s what you said
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the DA’s proposal that undocumented foreigners in SA be given amnesty to leave and try to re-enter the country legally or apply for visas in the country.
The proposal is one of several made by the party in response to the debate on undocumented immigration in SA. It comes amid demonstrations by citizens under the banner of Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement.
The party’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said the DA’s migration policy is anchored on three pillars: free movement of people, economic participation of migrants and addressing harmful myths about foreign nationals.
“A critical proposal is to provide an amnesty period for all undocumented migrants. Giving them an opportunity to either return to their home and attempt to re-enter legally, without prejudice, or to apply for the relevant visa from within SA,” said Ngwenya.
“Why should foreign nationals not be given amnesty when home affairs does not have their act together? Just like drivers’ licences, a punitive approach risks lumping the innocent along with those who had no intention of following the rules,” she argued.
The proposal sparked a debate, with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba calling it “a slap in the face of the 13-million unemployed South Africans”.
He said the party’s stance does not consider SA’s unemployment crisis.
“The DA is an official opposition. They should be fighting and holding the ANC government accountable to protect the sovereignty of SA. In fact, I think their proposal is not a slap in the face, but pointing a middle finger to the 13-million unemployed South Africans,” added Mashaba.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the proposal.
58% said undocumented immigrants should be give a chance to get the right documents, while 42% said “they should have gone through the right channels to begin with”.
The debate continued on social media.
“It should be on a work, spousal, study visa or critical skills visa, not just any job or as tourists. We love them but can’t have them all over just because. No, it’s tough love ,” Thabo Mabula said.
Njilo Babongile said: “Companies are hiring them a lot so that they can under pay them. The law must abide and these people must follow proper processes.”
“It is always fair to give a person another chance,” said Khathu Ramavhale
Same difference. It's not about the documentation. It's about the porous borders, lack of political will and 'income' SA gets from the millions here e.g VAT. Also the trade agreements between some of countries far outweigh the 'nuisance' factor of being 'illegal'.— XtremeUchochezi (@Jaybee2040) March 13, 2022
But an undocumented immigrant working in a butchery geys amnesty, leaves the country and is then allowed back in under which working visa?— IntroNerd🇿🇦 💸📚 (@TumiDM1) March 12, 2022
As a condition of amnesty the applicant shpuld study and perhaps wrote an exam on what the permissible laws of immigration for South Africa are. Ignorance of the law is still not an excuse for ignoring it.— Stephen Gibbs (@StephenGibbsZA) March 13, 2022
we have law enforcement officers walking around the streets issuing fines for expired discs or wrongful parking etc. Ignoring the hundreds of illegall foreigners who are roaming the streets of this country. Can the laws be applied equally!!!— mandlakazi (@mandl75541467) March 12, 2022
We are too overwhelmed with lack of resources to empower the existing legal migrants and South Africans .I wounder why DA doesn't it see that even Britain is depoting as countries are currently overwhelme . South Africa must sort itself first before it can help others countries .— Phatsimo (@bdimati) March 13, 2022
Home Affairs must do their job, SARS must do their job, SAPS must do their job, Metro Police Departments must do their job, CIPRO must do their job. There are laws to be complied with and tax money pays salaries every month for these officials. Banks must do their job.— Tebza Vandal (@Tebza_Vandal) March 13, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.