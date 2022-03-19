×

South Africa

Should undocumented foreigners be given amnesty? Here’s what you said

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 March 2022 - 12:00
The DA has proposed that undocumented foreigners in SA should be given amnesty to leave and try to re-enter the country legally or apply for visas in the country.
Image: File/ Esa Alexander

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the DA’s proposal that undocumented foreigners in SA be given amnesty to leave and try to re-enter the country legally or apply for visas in the country.

The proposal is one of several made by the party in response to the debate on undocumented immigration in SA. It comes amid demonstrations by citizens under the banner of Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement.

The party’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said the DA’s migration policy is anchored on three pillars: free movement of people, economic participation of migrants and addressing harmful myths about foreign nationals. 

“A critical proposal is to provide an amnesty period for all undocumented migrants. Giving them an opportunity to either return to their home and attempt to re-enter legally, without prejudice, or to apply for the relevant visa from within SA,” said Ngwenya. 

“Why should foreign nationals not be given amnesty when home affairs does not have their act together? Just like drivers’ licences, a punitive approach risks lumping the innocent along with those who had no intention of following the rules,” she argued.

The proposal sparked a debate, with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba calling it “a slap in the face of the 13-million unemployed South Africans”.

He said the party’s stance does not consider SA’s unemployment crisis.

“The DA is an official opposition. They should be fighting and holding the ANC government accountable to protect the sovereignty of SA. In fact, I think their proposal is not a slap in the face, but pointing a middle finger to the 13-million unemployed South Africans,” added Mashaba.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the proposal. 

58% said undocumented immigrants should be give a chance to get the right documents, while 42% said “they should have gone through the right channels to begin with”.

The debate continued on social media.

“It should be on a work, spousal, study visa or critical skills visa, not just any job or as tourists. We love them but can’t have them all over just because. No, it’s tough love ,” Thabo Mabula said.

Njilo Babongile said: “Companies are hiring them a lot so that they can under pay them. The law must abide and these people must follow proper processes.”

“It is always fair to give a person another chance,” said Khathu Ramavhale

