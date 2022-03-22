Cop mistaken for e-hailing driver attacked and disarmed during drivers' protest in Pretoria

A police officer allegedly mistaken for an e-hailer was assaulted during a drivers' strike in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The officer, who was driving a white, unmarked Toyota Corolla — a similar model to those used by e-hailers — was not in uniform at the time.

Speaking to TimesLIVE from the scene, the policeman said protesters smashed his car with a beer bottle and took his firearm, which they later allegedly fired.

“I was attacked. They thought [my car] was an Uber. They immediately opened the door and took the car keys, took the gun and disarmed me,” he said.