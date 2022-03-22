×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cop mistaken for e-hailing driver attacked and disarmed during drivers' protest in Pretoria

22 March 2022 - 17:11
A police officer travelling in an unmarked white Toyota Corolla was allegedly attacked by protesting e-hailers who mistook him for an e-hailing service provider in Pretoria.
A police officer travelling in an unmarked white Toyota Corolla was allegedly attacked by protesting e-hailers who mistook him for an e-hailing service provider in Pretoria.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

A police officer allegedly mistaken for an e-hailer was assaulted during a drivers' strike in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The officer, who was driving a white, unmarked Toyota Corolla — a similar model to those used by e-hailers — was not in uniform at the time. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE from the scene, the policeman said protesters smashed his car with a beer bottle and took his firearm, which they later allegedly fired. 

“I was attacked. They thought [my car] was an Uber. They immediately opened the door and took the car keys, took the gun and disarmed me,” he said.

The officer said he had drawn his gun, wanting to protecting himself, but the group overpowered him. 

“They fired a shot and there is a cartridge right there ... They were so violent, I just wanted to take out my firearm to protect myself. They took it out and as you can see I was assaulted very badly,” he said.

The officer, who refused to give his name, said he intended to lay criminal charges. 

Founder of Private Public Transport Association (PPTA), Vhatuka Mbelengwa, confirmed the incident.

Police cordoned off the scene in Pretoria after e-hailers allegedly attacked a police officer travelling in an unmarked car, assaulted him and disarmed him before firing a shot.
Police cordoned off the scene in Pretoria after e-hailers allegedly attacked a police officer travelling in an unmarked car, assaulted him and disarmed him before firing a shot.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

“We as leaders intervened, recovered the firearm and handed the individuals involved over to law enforcement. We are yet to confirm if these people are e-hailing operators or thieves taking advantaged of our mass action,” he said.

Mbelengwa said the drivers remained committed to a peaceful protest. 

E-hailing operators for companies including Uber, Bolt and DiDi are on a three-day “apps off” protest across the country from Tuesday. They are calling on the government to introduce industry regulations to improve their working conditions.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | E-hailing operators want to sit at the table when pricing ratios, driver vetting are determined

Drivers are concerned about their unsafe working environment amid violent rivalry in the transport sector at times.
News
4 hours ago

'How will I get to work?' — Here’s what SA is saying about the e-hailing drivers’ strike

Some users have shared that the strike will affect their travelling plans while others said they support the strike because if the drivers' ...
News
8 hours ago

E-hailing drivers to embark on 'peaceful' protest

A planned protest by e-hailing taxi drivers will proceed on Tuesday after their undertaking to increase security measures and reconsider mediation.
News
9 hours ago

E-hailing drivers defy calls to suspend three-day strike

Thousands of e-hailing drivers will embark on a three-day shutdown from Tuesday in a bid to get government to regulate the industry.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...
‘We are being extorted’: E-hailing strikers take to Pretoria streets