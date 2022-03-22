Cop mistaken for e-hailing driver attacked and disarmed during drivers' protest in Pretoria
A police officer allegedly mistaken for an e-hailer was assaulted during a drivers' strike in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The officer, who was driving a white, unmarked Toyota Corolla — a similar model to those used by e-hailers — was not in uniform at the time.
Speaking to TimesLIVE from the scene, the policeman said protesters smashed his car with a beer bottle and took his firearm, which they later allegedly fired.
“I was attacked. They thought [my car] was an Uber. They immediately opened the door and took the car keys, took the gun and disarmed me,” he said.
Just in:A police officer has been attacked after being mistaken for an uber driver #Ehailing.#ehailingshutdown The Cop said they smashed the car with a beer bottle and disarmed him of his service pistol later firing a shot.@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/DLAoPuDsvF— Shonisani Tshikalange (@21shoni) March 22, 2022
The officer said he had drawn his gun, wanting to protecting himself, but the group overpowered him.
“They fired a shot and there is a cartridge right there ... They were so violent, I just wanted to take out my firearm to protect myself. They took it out and as you can see I was assaulted very badly,” he said.
The officer, who refused to give his name, said he intended to lay criminal charges.
Founder of Private Public Transport Association (PPTA), Vhatuka Mbelengwa, confirmed the incident.
“We as leaders intervened, recovered the firearm and handed the individuals involved over to law enforcement. We are yet to confirm if these people are e-hailing operators or thieves taking advantaged of our mass action,” he said.
Mbelengwa said the drivers remained committed to a peaceful protest.
E-hailing operators for companies including Uber, Bolt and DiDi are on a three-day “apps off” protest across the country from Tuesday. They are calling on the government to introduce industry regulations to improve their working conditions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.