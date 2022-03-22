×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mr President, tell Mbalula to hear us, plead Durban e-hailing drivers

22 March 2022 - 18:02 By Lwazi Hlangu and Mfundo Mkhize
E-hailing operators are calling for the industry to be regulated.
E-hailing operators are calling for the industry to be regulated.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

E-hailing operators in Durban called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to compel transport minister Fikile Mbalula to attend to their grievances.

Operators from companies including Uber, Bolt, I Driver and DiDi embarked on a peaceful protest from King Dinizulu Park to submit their memorandum of demands at the Durban City Hall on day one of a three-day national shutdown.

Protesters said they want Mbalula to regulate e-hailing so they can coexist peacefully with minibus taxis.

Sithembiso Khanyeza, march convener, said minibus drivers don’t want them to pick up and drop off passengers in certain places.

“There are areas we can’t pick up our clients because of taxi drivers. They take our money and sometimes our cars. We don’t go to their ‘territories’. We only go there when we are requested by an app or to drop a passenger.”

E-hailing operators held a peaceful march in Durban on Tuesday as part of a three-day national campaign to try to force government to regulate the industry.
E-hailing operators held a peaceful march in Durban on Tuesday as part of a three-day national campaign to try to force government to regulate the industry.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Bolt driver Ntuthuko Sosibo said he is one of many who had negative encounters with taxi drivers.

“I once had to pick up a client in a passage near a taxi rank in town. While I was waiting for her to arrive, two people who I think were rank managers or work at the taxi rank confiscated my car keys. I had to pay R500 to get them back.”

The operators said the transport minister and provincial transport MEC were responsible for determining fares, but had chosen to leave this in the hands of app companies behind the e-hailing services.

“Fares advanced by app companies do not allow for coexistence with other transport modes, resulting in drivers being killed and maimed by those aggrieved (minibus and other taxi drivers) so those fares must come to an abrupt stop.

“The ministers are the ones with powers to regulate these companies or make guidelines so they can solve all the problems and implement safety measures for drivers and passengers.”

Cop mistaken for e-hailing driver attacked and disarmed during drivers' protest in Pretoria

A police officer who was allegedly mistaken for an e-hailer was assaulted during a drivers' strike in Pretoria on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago

They called for MECs to take legal action on their behalf.

“MECs should seek an order from the relevant high court interdicting the intimidating, committing of or threatening to commit acts of violence against e-hailing operators, drivers or members of the public who make use of or want to use e-hailing services.”

Khanyeza said the minister should explain to taxi owners that they are not their competition but another model in their industry.

“We don’t call people to come to us nor interfere with their passengers in any way. They call us, we do our thing and leave, so why must we be victimised by taxi drivers while we’re also trying to feed our children at home?”

Operators called on the president to instruct the transport minister to engage with them despite failing to do so for six years.

They also want the president to sign into law the National Land and Transport Act (NLTA) amendment bill which will regulate the industry.

Regarding the app companies, who were sent the memorandum via emails, e-hailing operators demanded “the ‘app base fare’ be R50, all app commissions be revised from 25% to 10% and the rate per kilometre be a minimum R13”.

Dozens of e-hailing operators met in Pietermaritzburg to discuss their call for government to regulate the industry.
Dozens of e-hailing operators met in Pietermaritzburg to discuss their call for government to regulate the industry.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

They also called for app companies to take full responsibility for damages, hijackings via requests and commission dashboard and passenger seat cameras.

Khenyeza said they gave the respondents 14 working days to respond to their demands.

Mlungisi Ntombela received the memorandum on behalf of the eThekwini mayor and promised it would be delivered to the premier’s office by the close of business on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Pietermaritzburg dozens of e-hailing operators were ordered to disperse in the capital. 

Pietermaritzburg drivers said though the effects of the nationwide strike had not been felt in the area on Tuesday, things were likely to change on Wednesday as they would be joining their national counterparts.

Sibusiso Ngwenya and Khulekani Mkhize assembled local drivers at Alexandra Park in Scottsville on Tuesday.

Ngwenya said they were forced to adjourn their meeting after police ordered them to disperse for convening an illegal gathering.

He said drivers in the capital city were calling for the vetting of their clients, a move which he said would ensure their safety.

RECORDED | Transport minister Fikile Mbalula appears before Scopa

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is briefing parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.
Politics
8 hours ago

“One measure that can be taken would be for potential clients to furnish us with their identity numbers,” he said.

The industry has often been the target of opportunistic criminals who attack drivers.

He said operators should also liaise with cellphone service providers to ensure their networks are boosted often.

“We are aware there were many drivers who continued with their business. On Wednesday, no-one should be on the road,” said Ngwenya.

He advised colleagues "not to respond" to calls outside the area.

“We would not be able to guarantee your safety. We have seen videos of drivers being robbed of their cash and some were attacked,” said Mkhize.

Drivers also called for e-hailing companies to revisit the move to give new clients discount promotions.

All the drivers present said they felt the pinch of the continued rise in fuel prices.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Prasa investigation uncovered 3,000 ghost workers on full salary: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has revealed that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA has uncovered 3,000 ghost workers in its system who were ...
Politics
3 hours ago

E-hailing drivers to embark on 'peaceful' protest

A planned protest by e-hailing taxi drivers will proceed on Tuesday after their undertaking to increase security measures and reconsider mediation.
News
9 hours ago

E-hailing drivers defy calls to suspend three-day strike

Thousands of e-hailing drivers will embark on a three-day shutdown from Tuesday in a bid to get government to regulate the industry.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...
‘We are being extorted’: E-hailing strikers take to Pretoria streets