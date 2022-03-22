Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu promises more water for households, businesses

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has committed to his department increasing the supply of water to households and businesses.

“Water is a fundamental human right, water is life, water is a necessity ... As a government, we have a responsibility to make this a reality for everyone,” Mchunu said.

He was speaking at an event marking World Water Day on Tuesday.

Mchunu said affordable and reliable access to enough safe water and hygienic sanitation for socioeconomic growth and wellbeing remained a priority for his department. They were also working hard to do away with the bucket toilet system which, he added, nobody should still be using in SA.

“As a department, we have acknowledged that our country’s water resources are on the decline in both quality and quantity. We are not the only country facing water quality challenges. The World Economic Forum Global Risks Report of 2019 says water and environmental concerns are more prevalent than ever.”

He touched on what he described as a growing problem of water pollution and referred to the Vaal River and Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.