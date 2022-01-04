'No end in sight' to Vaal River sewage problem, environmental group says

Broken promises, a lack of political will and a desperate shortage of government money mean there is little hope the Vaal River's sewage pollution crisis will end any time soon.

This is the view of activist group Save the Vaal Environment (Save), which has been been pressing the government for years to fix broken wastewater treatment plants in a municipality that is home to millions of people.

In mid-December, Save lashed out at the government and Rand Water, which in October was awarded the contract to fix the Emfuleni municipality’s sewerage infrastructure.

“There is no end in sight to the Vaal sewage pollution crisis, just a long trail of broken promises, lack of political will and lack of government funding for the repairs to the Emfuleni wastewater treatment system,” said Save chair Maureen Stewart.

This was despite the municipality falling under partial administration by the province since 2019 and cabinet-approved intervention under section 63 of the Water Services Act, which gives control of its water infrastructure to the water and sanitation department.