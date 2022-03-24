×

South Africa

POLL | What do you think of EFF accompanying Victor Ramerafe to open a case against Nhlanhla 'Lux'?

24 March 2022 - 13:00
EFF supporters outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto to support Victor Ramerafe who opened a case of assault, intimidation and house-breaking against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini. Photo Thulani Mbele
EFF supporters outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto to support Victor Ramerafe who opened a case of assault, intimidation and house-breaking against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini. Photo Thulani Mbele
Image: supplied

The EFF and Operation Dudula continue to be at loggerheads over a criminal case against Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

The red berets on Wednesday accompanied Dobsonville resident Victor Ramerafe to open a case against Dlamini at the Dobsonville police station for allegedly ransacking his house at the weekend and accusing him of dealing in drugs. 

Ramerafe told the EFF he asked Dlamini to produce a search warrant before he could gain access to his property but he didn’t have one.

“I asked him where is the search warrant because I know you have to obtain it from the court. He responded by saying he had no time for a search warrant. He said ‘I want the drugs that are in this house.’ They took the R300 I had and a cellphone and scattered my things on the ground.”

EFF and Operation Dudula members engaged in a heated verbal exchange outside the police station.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said Dlamini was targeting defenceless people in the community and allegations against Ramerafe were unsubstantiated. 

He called on residents in EFF branches not to allow Operation Dudula to harass them. 

“Where there is a branch of the EFF there must never be any operation of Dudula. Enough is enough. Where there is a branch of the EFF they must think twice. We will confront them toe to toe.”

