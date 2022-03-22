Netflix announces 5-part docu-series on murder of Senzo Meyiwa

Netflix has announced that a docu-series, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, which seeks to unpack the truth behind the high-profile murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, will premiere on the streaming service on April 7.

The thrilling five-part true crime documentary series delves into the beloved soccer star’s murder, sharing insight into what transpired that fateful night when Meyiwa was gunned down in what was alleged to be a botched robbery in 2014.

Produced by Storyscope and Real Eyes with Thandi Davids, Neil Brandt and Tendeka Matatu as the executive producers and directed by Sara Blecher, the docu-series tell the story of how the beloved captain of the SA national soccer team was shot dead in his girlfriend, Afro pop singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house.

It zooms in on how there were six eyewitnesses at the scene, including some of his closest friends. Yet it is only after eight years that the suspects — alleged hitmen for hire — are going on trial. The docu-series asks questions such as “Were these five men involved, or was it a cover-up for something more sinister?”

The series features exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family members, who all provide an intimate look at both the life and death of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain.

Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reported Malesela Teffo, the newly appointed lawyer for four of the five men accused of Meyiwa's murder, submitted representations to the state for the discontinuation of the trial.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, each confirmed to the judge that they have terminated the services of their previous legal representatives to be represented by Teffo.

The lawyer said he wants the court to focus on a case against Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, and all those who were present on the night that Meyiwa was gunned down, said the National Prosecuting Authority.

This emerged during an inquiry at the high court in Pretoria on Earlier this month which was set to confirm the accused men’s legal representatives.

