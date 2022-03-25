True Crime SA
PODCAST | Defence attorney says empty courtroom equates to a lack of outrage
Listen to what happened:
On July 26 2019 Kgothatso Matseme arrived at her mother Dorah's home in The Orchards, Pretoria. She had not heard from her 51-year-old mother or 18-year-old brother Rorisang for a few days and her concern was growing.
What she discovered inside the house changed her life forever.
Dorah and Rorisang had been brutally murdered and four suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.
Now, four years later, as the court system catches up on the trial backlog caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the men are standing trial in the Pretoria high court.
During a bail application by one of the defendants, a defence attorney made a statement to the judge that horrified Kgothatso. Pointing to the almost empty courtroom, the lawyer said the lack of public attendance at the trial indicated that the community was not outraged at the brutal murders and the defendant should be released on bail.
In this week’s True Crime SA minisode, we tell the story of Dorah and Rorisang Matseme’s murders and explore this surprising claim by the defence.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
