Broos eyes victory and good performance against Guinea

While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has emphasised that the focus of the next two friendly matches is on performance rather than results, the Belgian mentor expects a win against Guinea on Friday night.

Bafana play the first of their two high-profile friendlies against Guinea in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Friday at 7pm (SA time).

SA will also play reigning world champions France, which has players such as Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and other stars in their squad, on Tuesday night.

Broos said the result against the French national side is not that important as long as the performance is good, but against the west African country he wants a victory from his men.

“Guinea is a good team with players who are playing in Europe, so it will be a tough game and we will try to win that game, that’s for sure,” Broos said.

“But it will be a bit different next Tuesday [against France], because I think we shall adapt more compared to the opponent than against Guinea.

“We will try to win that game,” the coach said on Thursday.