South Africa

IN PICS | Weekend behind bars for Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini

Defence lawyer says Dlamini appealed for calm among his supporters

25 March 2022 - 10:54
Supporters of Operation Dudula gathered outside the Roodepoort magistrate's court on March 25 2022, where leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was expected to appear.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini's bail application will be heard on Monday, meaning he will remain in custody over the weekend.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon by police acting on a case opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday. The group claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were allegedly being sold from Ramerafe’s home.

Dlamini, who faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary, was not seen at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday when his case was called.

Supporters of operation Dudula gather outside the Roodepoort Magistrates court, 25 March 2022, West of Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

His advocate, Ike Khumalo, said they were ready to proceed but the state had requested 48 hours to gather more evidence.

“We were expecting to proceed with a bail application but the investigating officer said that will not be so because they are going to take their 48 hours grace period — they still want to investigate further and check the statements of witnesses, probably do an ID parade and maybe add charges,” he said.

Khumalo said Dlamini appealed for calm among his supporters.

“He said they must not act in a way that is untoward.”

Supporters of Operation Dudula gather outside the Roodepoort magistrate's court, west of Johannesburg. Their leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was expected to appear there but his case has been held over until Monday.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini's supporters outside court on Friday.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

TimesLIVE 

