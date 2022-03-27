Durban police confiscate R500k worth of hydroponic dagga

Police recovered hydroponic dagga worth an estimated R500,000 in Durban at the weekend.

In the first incident on Saturday a task team from Phoenix, north of Durban, acted on intelligence about a shop in the area where hydroponic dagga — grown without the use of soil — was being sold.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “The team put an operation into place and proceeded to the identified location.

“Upon searching the premises, police found 116 grams of hydroponic dagga.''

Cash was also seized from a 35-year-old man, who was arrested for dealing in dagga.

“Further investigation was conducted which led police to Lonsdale under Greenwood Park policing area where a large quantity of hydroponic dagga was found inside the house.

“Various types of packaging were also found and seized by police.

“Cash of R4,090 was seized at the premises. Two women aged 24 and 47 were placed under arrest for dealing in dagga.”

Mbele said the trio will appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

