×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban police confiscate R500k worth of hydroponic dagga

27 March 2022 - 13:13
Hydroponic dagga worth R500 000 was seized in Durban on Saturday.
Hydroponic dagga worth R500 000 was seized in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SAPS

Police recovered hydroponic dagga worth an estimated R500,000 in Durban at the weekend.

In the first incident on Saturday a task team from Phoenix, north of Durban, acted on intelligence about a shop in the area where hydroponic dagga — grown without the use of soil — was being sold.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “The team put an operation into place and proceeded to the identified location.

“Upon searching the premises, police found 116 grams of hydroponic dagga.''

Cash was also seized from a 35-year-old man, who was arrested for dealing in dagga.

“Further investigation was conducted which led police to Lonsdale under Greenwood Park policing area where a large quantity of hydroponic dagga was found inside the house.

“Various types of packaging were also found and seized by police.

“Cash of R4,090 was seized at the premises. Two women aged 24 and 47 were placed under arrest for dealing in dagga.”

Mbele said the trio will appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against corruption'

Victor Ramefe admits to being an ex-con, but says he is now on the straight and narrow and did nothing to deserve being targeted by Nhlanhla "Lux" ...
News
14 hours ago

WATCH | Cele grills suspected drug dealer nabbed with R100k drugs in Durban

A man was bewildered when police minister Bheki Cele questioned him after he was arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs worth almost ...
News
2 days ago

Police seize drug consignments from long-haul passenger buses going to Cape Town

Two passenger buses travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town were allegedly transporting drugs with an estimated street value of nearly R200,000.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Home affairs takes down passport syndicate, 27 people arrested South Africa
  3. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  4. Taxi associations to 'pay the price' for violent protest: City of Cape Town South Africa
  5. Hackers prove they’ve got South Africans’ details News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe