Bodies of drowned school rugby players recovered in Durban
The bodies of two school rugby players, aged 17 and 18, were recovered at two Durban beaches on Monday morning ahead of a rugby tournament in which they were meant to play.
Several sources confirmed to TimesLIVE that the Gauteng-based players had travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to compete in a rugby festival which kicked off on Saturday.
It is understood that the pupils had been swimming on Sunday.
Police divers from Durban police search and rescue (SAR) and Metro police SAR recovered the bodies at Laguna Beach and Country Club beach.
The Durban North College Rugby Festival kicks off tomorrow and we cannot be more excited! Good luck to all the learners,...Posted by Durban North College / Durban - Noord Kollege on Friday, March 25, 2022
This is a developing story.
