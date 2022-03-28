Ukraine receives a mostly silent salute at Oscars ceremony

Hollywood shared a little bit of its big night with the people of Ukraine on Sunday, using text on a screen to ask the world for financial contributions for those suffering from the Russian assault.

A few celebrities also made brief comments, but the Oscars telecast distinctly did not turn into a megaphone for messages about Ukraine. Instead, the show's directors opted for a silent message that did not mention Russia, which invaded Ukraine 31 days ago.

“We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” read the message posted on screen just before a commercial break.

The message said millions of families needed food, medical care, clean water and emergency services and asked viewers for humanitarian aid.

“We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able,” read the silent message, adding the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.