‘So, the ANC blue ticked Sars?’ — SA weighs in on ruling party's tax woes

Reports that the ANC owes the SA Revenue Service (Sars) more than R100m in tax have been met with criticism of the ruling party, with some saying it demonstrates that the party is incapable of running its own affairs, never mind the country.

According to Daily Maverick, the ANC received a R102m tax bill from Sars and was given 10 days to settle its account.

It reported Sars turned to the high court in December to force the ruling party to pay. The court issued a judgment instructing the sheriff to attach ANCs assets valued at R102m. It is unclear if this was carried out.

The party denied the report and said it was unaware of the order to attach its assets should it fail to pay up.

“Matters of taxation of the ANC are private and handled by the treasurer general’s office, who engages with Sars on such affairs,” said the party.

The ANC said it is committed to settling taxes owed to Sars.

The report sparked debate on social media, where many slammed the party.

Here’s some of the reactions on social media: