Politics

WATCH LIVE | Hearing on Prasa’s financial year, irregular expenditure

29 March 2022 - 10:42 By TIMESLIVE

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is holding a hearing on the annual report and financial statements of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for the financial year 2020/21, as well as irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

