Memorial service held for KZN cop shot dead on Sunday
Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday held a memorial service for Empangeni flying squad member Sgt Willy Ndlazi, who was killed while on duty on Sunday.
Ndlazi was shot five times by a group of armed men while patrolling with his partner on the N2.
Those who knew him said he was a dedicated policeman who went the extra mile to help the community and his colleagues.
The shooting occurred on the N2 between Mtubatuba and Empangeni after he and his partner approached a suspicious-looking white Toyota Corolla with a GP registration number at about 7.30am.
The officers had managed to stop the car after a high-speed chase.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said when Ndlazi and his partner approached the car the occupants opened fire.
“The 45-year-old officer was fatally wounded while the other sustained gunshot wounds.”
Ndlazi died of his wounds on the scene, while his partner managed to call for backup.
Two suspects were also killed during the shoot-out.
Police mobilised and tracked the suspects, who had fled into a nearby gumtree plantation.
During attempts to flush the men out of hiding, another suspect was killed when he allegedly opened fire and police retaliated. Two others were arrested.
On Monday police traced and arrested a sixth man allegedly linked to the incident, at a local tavern.
The vehicle the suspects were travelling in is believed to have been sought by police in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said they were investigating the matter.
Ndlazi was one of three officers shot dead at the weekend.
In Gauteng, a 45-year-old sergeant attached to the crime intelligence unit at Reiger Park police station was shot dead on Saturday afternoon while following up information on a murder case at the Joe Slovo hostel.
In Mpumalanga, a 37-year-old sergeant attached to the Kabokweni visible policing unit was killed during a shoot-out with robbers on Friday.
