More than 92,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines in SA expire on Thursday, millions more by July

“Due to the short shelf life of the Pfizer vaccine, all countries are challenged to use vaccines before expiry. Every effort is being made to ensure vaccines are used efficiently or optimally and wastage is minimised.”

Thousands more Pfizer vaccines are set to expire in the next few months. The department said a batch of 892,270 vaccines was set to expire in May. Another 845,800 were due to expire in June and more 4.8-million would expire in July.

“The manufacturers’ shelf life from the date of manufacture of the Comirnaty® (Pfizer) vaccine is nine months when stored at -70ºC and 24 months for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when stored at -20ºC. However, by the time the vaccine is received in the country, this shelf life is already reduced. In contrast to the demand at the start of the vaccination programme, current demand has waned,” the department said.

It stressed that would continue to explore other options to mitigate the wastage of vaccines as a result of expiry, including exchange and donation through the Covax facility.

“However, not all countries use the same vaccines as those administered in SA. Other countries are also facing low vaccine uptake. The challenge with vaccine hesitancy is not only experienced in SA but globally. Several countries also had to dispose of expired vaccines. Some countries that could potentially accept the vaccines do not have the necessary infrastructure to safely store vaccines at the required ultra-cold temperature to prevent avoidable wastage,” the department said.