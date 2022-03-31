Medics gear up for a rise in respiratory infections in children

The NICD said so far the virus has been detected in at least 19% of children younger than five who are hospitalised with lower respiratory tract infections at sentinel pneumonia surveillance sites.

RSV cases started to spike as early as the beginning of February.

Prof Heather Zar, a child health specialist with an interest in respiratory diseases and the chair of the department of paediatrics and child health at the University of Cape Town, said there is definitely an increase of RSV cases among young children. She said the Western Cape had fewer cases so far than Gauteng, and its spike is expected to come later.

She said the early transmission of RSV cases seem to be encouraged by the less stringent use of the Covid-19 nonpharmaceutical interventions.

“Nonpharmaceutical measures are not nearly as stringent as they were last year. Masks are quite erratically worn and social distancing is much less intense — and schools are back. So the potential for RSV transmission is greater compared to last year. Also there’s a vulnerable group of young children who were infants last year and weren’t exposed to RSV and may be susceptible to the virus this year,” Zar said.