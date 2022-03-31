'They are not hooligans' — Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile stands by Operation Dudula

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has reiterated his support for the Operation Dudula movement, despite calls by the EFF for him to be treated as an enemy.

Operation Dudula, led by Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, began its operations in Soweto last year and has conducted raids on and inspections of several businesses and establishments in search of undocumented foreign nationals.

Khanyile told TimesLIVE that instead of condemning Operation Dudula, the government needs to engage and address the movement and those who share its views.

“The people who are in authority must make decisions and, equally, South Africans must have a voice on the matter. Politicians must take a clear stance on issues raised by Operation Dudula because they are genuine. They [Operation Dudula members] are not hooligans like they [politicians] want us to believe,” said Khanyile.