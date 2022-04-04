After 750 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa ends national state of disaster

After 750 days, SA has declared an end to the national state of disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Monday night, saying all the measures that were put in place during the national state of disaster had yielded positive results.

He listed several of these, including the preparing of medical facilities to tackle the virus, getting millions of people vaccinated, rolling out the R350 social grant which helped thousands of unemployed people and the relief fund which assisted businesses during the pandemic.