South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Covid-19 response

04 April 2022 - 18:58 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening on developments in the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday night on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that the cabinet had taken a decision that SA must move towards ending the state of disaster and that regulations will be put in place to govern the transition period.

The proposed regulations were released last week for comment.

Key elements of the proposed regulations which were open for public comment until 5pm on Friday made  the wearing of face masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, but excluded children under six.

The proposed regulations also spell out the admission requirements for attending faith-based, religious, social, political and cultural gatherings and to places such as restaurants, bars, taverns, gyms and sporting activities.

Dlamini-Zuma said based on the response and analysis of the comments, Ramaphosa will make an announcement this week about when the national state of disaster will end.

TimesLIVE

