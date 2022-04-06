New vision for sight-impaired Sowetans
Spectacles open up new world for patients in need of vision care
The world changed for dozens of poor-sighted Soweto residents this week thanks to a project partnership between vision care NGO OneSight and community empowerment organisation Khulisa Social Solutions.
A seamstress who battled to thread needles, an elderly couple unable to read for decades, a woman who lost her self-confidence and had to drop out of school because she couldn’t afford to replace her broken glasses are among the beneficiaries of the project.
They are among more than 550 residents of Soweto to be offered free eye testing at a two-day vision care clinic where optometrists were able to assess their needs and dispense spectacles for their individual requirements.
“Clear vision is a vital part of daily life, yet one in seven people lack vision care due to financial or geographical constraints. This needs to change and we are committed to changing it,” said Lameez Eskteen, OneSight’s country manager.
They embarked on a project in which eight Khulisa staffers were trained to conduct pre-screening. Patients in need of treatment were tested by optometrists who prescribed the spectacles needed.
These glasses — estimated to be worth about R3,000 a pair — were organised by Khulisa and given to the beneficiaries.
Retired couple Martha and Rodgers Gumede, both aged 72, were thrilled. Rodgers said he had been unable to read for a long time and was looking forward to it now that he has spectacles. Martha said while she also liked to read, she was excited to be able to sew again.
The beneficiaries ranged in age from seven to 77 and many had never had a proper eye examination and been given corrective spectacles.
“We want to provide the vision care that has previously been a barrier to their ability to work or learn,” said Khulisa MD Lesley Ann van Selm.
The initiative was funded by Sunglass Hut and was the first in a series of community clinics to be rolled out across SA this year.
One of the most excited beneficiaries was Matselang Patience Moloko, 36, of Mapetla. She was given glasses in grade 10, but when they broke after a year she could not afford to replace them. She couldn’t cope with school and dropped out in grade 11.
Though she managed to become a recruiter of children for circumcision, she has been unable to read or watch TV for 20 years.
She said new glasses will change her life and she is hoping they will help her regain her self-confidence.
Seamstress Martha Mokgele, 73, of Jabavu, Soweto ext 1, was thrilled to receive her glasses on Tuesday.
She loves sewing, but has been battling to thread needles and was grateful and excited to be able to sew again.
