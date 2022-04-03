FOB

‘If anything is going to be done differently then women’s voices have to be heard’

Kathy Magrobi, founder and director of the NGO Quote This Woman+, talks to Sue de Groot about the need to hear women’s voices, and the things that deafen the world to their expert opinions

It might seem slightly incongruous to some that the woman who founded the most powerful database of women experts in SA — Quote This Woman+ (QW+), which celebrated its third birthday in March — is a soft-spoken academic with the doe eyes and translucent skin of a Renaissance Madonna, who resides in the KwaZulu-Natal hamlet of Hilton...