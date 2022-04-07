Some hope for Diepsloot as residents welcome Cele's interventions

Some residents of Diepsloot have welcomed the interventions of police minister Bheki Cele, saying he had delivered on what he had promised.

When visiting the township on Wednesday, Cele promised that the government would add resources to strengthen crime fighting in the area.

A member of the community policing forum (CPF), Kutlwano Moalusi, confirmed to TimesLIVE that 10 police vans were delivered on Thursday. "Those are from Cele's office. We are now waiting for the six vehicles from the province," he said.

Moalusi expressed satisfaction with the delivery, saying it was encouraging to see that Cele was "not just talk".

"This is a step in the right direction. What we need to work towards now is sustainability. We have these resources. Now we need to make sure that they remain here and not be gone in a week or two."