Police minister Bheki Cele to visit scene of gruesome Diepsloot 'mob attack'

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Thursday afternoon visit the crime scene of the alleged vigilante killing overnight of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot Extension 1.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said he and police management would use the opportunity to update residents on the situation after more police were deployed in the area.

Nyathi, who was identified by his family, was stoned and burnt to death overnight by a group moving door-to-door through the informal settlement, challenging residents to produce passports and identity documents to prove their nationality.

Hundreds of community members took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against crime and poor policing of immigration laws.

The community threatened to shut down the township over a crime spree they experienced in the past few months and a murder at the weekend when a man in his 20s was shot dead during a robbery.