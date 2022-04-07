×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JudiciaI Service Commission interviews — Day 3

07 April 2022 - 09:01 By TimesLIVE

The Judicial Service Commission’s interviews for the two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court continue on Thursday. 

The JSC has recommended four people to President Cyril Ramaphosa to fill the vacant positions.

They are Advocate Alan Dodson SC, Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Mahube Betty Molemela and Judge Owen Rogers.

Judge David Unterhalter did not make the cut.

