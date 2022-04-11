×

South Africa

Man killed when wall collapses in KZN

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
11 April 2022 - 09:21
Rescue and emregency teams have been busy since Friday as heavy rains lashed KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

A 22-year-old man was killed when a wall collapsed on him in KwaMashu, north of Durban, early on Monday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said paramedics responded to the scene in Bester in the KwaMashu area at 3.30am.

“A man aged 22 sustained fatal injuries when a wall collapsed on him,” he said.

On Sunday a man was crushed to death when his house collapsed in Umlazi, south of Durban.

A Medi Response crew, together with police and Durban metro police search and rescue members, established a landslide had engulfed his house.

Rescue and emergency teams have been busy since Friday after heavy rains lashed the province.

On Friday, the SA Weather Service issued a warning about widespread showers and thundershowers in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Sunday Mckenzie said paramedics were busy at several crash scenes on highways.

“We remind motorists to be extremely careful when driving in rainy conditions. We would like motorists to slow down and switch on their headlights,” he said.

TimesLIVE

