Department spent R80m fighting worst locust outbreak in decades

Minister of agriculture Thoko Didiza on Wednesday revealed that her department had spent more than R80m combating the latest brown locust outbreak that has swept through several provinces, destroying crops.

Didiza said the outbreak, which has hit three provinces since September 2021, was the worst in decades.

Giving an update on the outbreak, Didiza said amid the continuous rain, the wind was also playing a role in migrating the swarms to areas they had never been before, such as the Garden Route in the Western Cape and in citrus farms of Kirkwood and Patensie in the Eastern Cape.

The outbreak, in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape, has affected the veld, grazing lands, crops, roads, railway lines and towns and residential areas.