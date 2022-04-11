×

RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder court case

Starts at 9am

11 April 2022 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE

Eight years after Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, the five men accused of orchestrating his murder will have their day in court.

READ MORE :

Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa killing jailed for attempted murder on eve of trial for footballer's killing

The trial of the five men accused of footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s murder eight years ago resumes on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, ...
News
1 day ago

'What a painful loss' — SA weighs in on Senzo Meyiwa Netflix documentary

"I feel like I’m on a rollercoaster, bandla," one user wrote,
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Netflix announces 5-part docu-series on murder of Senzo Meyiwa

The series features exclusive interviews with Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family..
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

AfriForum raises conflict of interest as lawyer for Senzo Meyiwa’s brother defends the men accused of killing him

AfriForum's private prosecution unit has expressed concern that there may be a conflict of interest between the lawyer appointed to represent four of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Lawyer for Meyiwa murder accused wants court to drop case and go after Kelly Khumalo's family

The newly appointed lawyer for four of the five men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has submitted ...
News
3 weeks ago
