South Africa

Bantu Holomisa: SA must hear out Operation Dudula

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
12 April 2022 - 08:00
UDM president Bantu Holomisa says President Cyril Ramaphosa must meet with Operation Dudula's leaders. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa believes SA and President Cyril Ramaphosa must “hear out” Operation Dudula leaders to fully understand the issues they advocate.

Operation Dudula’s protests against illegal immigration have sparked fierce debate across the country. The group launched operations in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

Holomisa suggested Operation Dudula is not going away soon and the country's leadership should meet its organisers.

“SA must hear out Operation Dudula and others. We wrote to President Ramaphosa, proposing a meeting with these groups and other advocates against illegal immigration,” Holomisa said.

In a statement the UDM said: “While one might disagree about organisations such as Operation Dudula’s methodology, their concerns are legitimate and poor socioeconomic conditions in townships and rural areas drive people to act in the extreme.”

It said people’s “material needs are not met” and citizens “feel abandoned by government”.

The UDM called for the establishment of a multiparty committee to meet and address Operation Dudula’s grievances.

Speaking during a Human Rights Day rally last month, Ramaphosa slammed campaigns against foreigners, saying they create social tensions and are against the law.

“Those setting up organisations such as Dudula, we say that is contravening the law.

“We cannot allow a situation where people embark on vigilantism to deal with a social problem.

“Let us work together. It is sensitive because this thing can soon turn into xenophobia and, you know, the continent can turn its back on us,” he said.

