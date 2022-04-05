'If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me': Malema takes aim at Operation Dudula

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised Operation Dudula’s alleged lack of innovation, claiming the group is imitating him and he will not engage with it.

Speaking on SABC News this week, Malema reiterated his stance on the group and said he was unfazed by some of the allegations against him.

Operation Dudula accused Malema of supporting illegal foreign nationals in SA.

“Those are small kids with small brains, the size of a peanut. I fight real battles of the continent. I have no time for amateurs who are trying their luck by using my name,” said Malema.

He said the group are “arrivalists” and have a long way to go.

“They are new in what they are doing. If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me. So why should I be worried about imitators? I have no time for kids. There is no principle to engage them. I’m dealing here with principle,” said Malema.