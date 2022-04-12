WATCH | Road tanker floats in sea along flood-ravaged Durban beachfront
A road tanker was spotted floating in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday morning while heavy rain continued to batter KwaZulu-Natal, leaving death and destruction in its wake.
Social media users were astounded when footage of a tanker floating in the ocean was shared on platforms.
In one video a man could be heard saying: “It’s going to do a surf launch.”
Cameron Service, CEO of local environmental organisation The Litterboom Project, told TimesLIVE he had located part of the tanker at the beach near the Durban Country Club.
“The horse of the tanker seems to have disappeared. It is all crushed on that side,” he said.
Service and his team have been assessing the debris and pollution that has washed up on Durban’s beaches overnight.
Piles of debris has been strewn across the shore.
“This is the worst I have ever seen, probably the worst in the past 50 years.”
The team will conduct major clean-up efforts along the affected coastline.
TimesLIVE
