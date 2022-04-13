×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cogta declares state of disaster in KZN

13 April 2022 - 21:32
A provincial disaster has been declared in KwaZulu-Natal after the recent torrential rains.
A provincial disaster has been declared in KwaZulu-Natal after the recent torrential rains.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The heavy rains that have caused damage to property, flooding, sinkholes and landslides in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have prompted the national department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to declare a provincial disaster.

On Wednesday, the head of the national disaster management centre, Dr Mmaphaka Tau, gazetted the declaration.

“After having deliberations with sector departments and the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial disaster management centre, and after assessing the magnitude and severity of the impact of the severe weather events occurring in various municipal areas of the KZN province that resulted in the loss of life and damage to property, infrastructure and the environment caused by heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, landslides, etc and after having considered the information and recommendations received from the provincial disaster management centre, hereby give notice that on April 13, in terms of section 23 (1)(b). of the Disaster Management Act 2002, I classified these occurrences as a provincial disaster,” reads the gazette.

The declaration requires organs of state to strengthen support to existing structures to implement contingency arrangements and ensure that measures are put in place to enable the province to effectively deal with the effects of the disaster.

In the gazette, Tau said emanating from the classification of this occurrence as a provincial disaster, the primary responsibility to co-ordinate and manage the disaster, in terms of existing legislation and contingency arrangements, is designated to the provincial executive.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa to visit flood-stricken KZN to offer support, assess damage

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected on Wednesday to visit KwaZulu-Natal which has been battered by torrential rains since the weekend.
Politics
1 day ago

'Catastrophe of enormous proportions' — Ramaphosa plans to declare KZN a disaster area

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the death and devastation after torrential rains that caused roads and bridges to collapse, swept away homes and ...
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | KZN community blocks off highway, accusing Ramaphosa of ignoring them

President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to flood-ravaged parts of eThekwini was overshadowed by hundreds of angry Bhambayi residents closing off the M25 ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  3. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  4. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  5. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...