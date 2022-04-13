'Catastrophe of enormous proportions' — Ramaphosa plans to declare KZN a disaster area

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the death and devastation after torrential rains that caused roads and bridges to collapse, swept away homes and caused fatal mudslides is a “catastrophe”.

Speaking at Bhekisisa High School in Ntuzuma on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he had spoken to the finance minister to arrange financial aid for the province.

“This is a catastrophe of enormous proportions and we need to act with haste to assist affected communities. We are working to gazette declaring KZN a provincial state of disaster so we can do things quickly,” he said.

“Our bridges have collapsed, our roads have collapsed. People have died, our people are injured, so this is a catastrophe of enormous proportions.”

He said the various ministers who are champions of the district development model will be working to address the impact of changing global weather patterns.

“This disaster is part of climate change. It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here. We can no longer postpone the measures we need to take to deal with climate change.