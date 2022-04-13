Stage 2 load-shedding extended to Friday due to more breakdowns

Due to further unit failures and continued delays in returning units to service, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday to 5am on Friday, says Eskom.

The power utility said the extension is caused by the failure of additional units and the continued shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning to service three generating units at Camden power station and two at Tutuka.

“Overnight a generation unit each at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed while 240MW of power imports from Mozambique were interrupted, exacerbating the supply constraints. Three generation units were returned to service at Matla, Grootvlei and Camden power stations,” it said.

Eskom said it currently has 5,379MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,827MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

The power utility said the extension of outages is required to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves in an attempt to limit the stage of load-shedding.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load-shedding. Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of load-shedding and reiterate that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We will communicate should there be any significant changes to the supply situation,” it said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.