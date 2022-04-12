‘All I could see were waves of water and trees flying all over’: KZN’s flood horror
At least 45 killed as torrential rain leaves the province drowning in sorrow and destruction
12 April 2022 - 19:52
Baduvile Zungu’s eyes were opened to the sheer wrath of Mother Nature when her family narrowly escaped with nothing more than their lives on Monday night...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.