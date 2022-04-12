×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘All I could see were waves of water and trees flying all over’: KZN’s flood horror

At least 45 killed as torrential rain leaves the province drowning in sorrow and destruction

12 April 2022 - 19:52

Baduvile Zungu’s eyes were opened to the sheer wrath of Mother Nature when her family narrowly escaped with nothing more than their lives on Monday night...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. KZN schools affected by rains should remain shut, says education department South Africa
  2. Shifting bridges and sunken roads swallow cars in KZN South Africa
  3. Disruptive rainfall expected to continue in parts of KZN South Africa
  4. WATCH | Road tanker floats in sea along flood-ravaged Durban beachfront South Africa
  5. KZN residents urged to stay at home as army roped in to help after devastating ... South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘All I could see were waves of water and trees flying all over’: KZN’s flood ... News
  2. Clear conscience: Ramaphosa ‘harbours no ill feeling’ towards Mkhwebane News
  3. NPA’s Shamila Batohi promises major action in six months News
  4. Diabetes and Covid’s toxic relationship is a two-way street, large study finds News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours