Relief aid pouring in for KZN flood victims from civic and religious groups

Charity groups are rallying together to assist victims of the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods with vital provisions, including mattresses and potable water.

To date 14 tonnes of food parcels, water and other necessities have been distributed in flood-affected areas by civil society group We are South Africans, with another 20 tonnes due to be distributed in the coming days.

The group has partnered with several other civic and faith-based organisations to distribute public donations.

“We have partnered with Robin Hood Foundation and Farmers Aid as bases of operation. We have joined forces with Creflo Dollar Ministries (USA), Community Circle Home SA, Rhema Bible Church, For Afrika (Jam International), Redemption Church, Future City Fourways, Toyota Knights and Roundtable of Southern Africa,” We Are South Africans said in a statement published on Saturday.

“We have provided drop-off points in KZN and Gauteng and these are available at www.peopleofsouthafrica.com/dropoff and we urge the public to please drop off clothes, non-perishable foods, mattresses, blankets, clothes, buckets, baby food, pet food, nappies, sanitary pads and other toiletries before Thursday 21 April at 5pm,” the group said.

Relief efforts have also received a R30m injection from the Motsepe Foundation, a charity set-up by SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman has also confirmed donations from a broad spectrum of social media platforms, corporates and individuals.

“The KZN flood tragedy has brought a new sense of unity in the country,” Sooliman said. We have received calls from embassies and international organisations to support us.”

The NGO is providing helicopter accessibility, specialised equipment and funding to help search and recovery efforts.