Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs

“We have been in consultation with other security providers in these areas and the police and have escalated these cases as a high priority.

“We are hoping with additional resources and manpower deployed and the incentive offered, this will encourage anyone with authentic information to step forward and lead to a successful arrest,” Bartmann said.

In one of the latest incidents, the arsonist was alleged to have beaten an elderly man he found in the house before setting it alight.

In previous incidents, there were allegations he raided fridges and cupboards, defecated on floors and then set the houses alight.

