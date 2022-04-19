×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs

19 April 2022 - 16:42 By TimesLIVE
A lone arsonist is alleged to be targeting homes in Johannesburg's upmarket northern suburbs, deliberately burning them down. Fidelity Services Group is offering a R100,000 reward for information which will lead to the arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist.
A lone arsonist is alleged to be targeting homes in Johannesburg's upmarket northern suburbs, deliberately burning them down. Fidelity Services Group is offering a R100,000 reward for information which will lead to the arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist.
Image: Facebook

Fidelity Services Group is offering a R100,000 reward for anyone who can provide the company with information which will lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist operating in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

In the latest incident on April 7, a large family home in lower Houghton was gutted.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, said over the past 16 months homes in Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas have reported fires which may be linked to an alleged arsonist.

Bartmann said Fidelity will be following up on all leads in the hope that if the fires are linked, the arsonist can be brought to book.

The company is also running a tip-off line 083-939-0300 for anyone who has information relating to these events.

Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs'

The talk of the town in Joburg's upmarket suburbs of Hyde Park, Dunkeld and Illovo is that a lone serial arsonist is on the loose who breaks into ...
News
1 week ago

“We have been in consultation with other security providers in these areas and the police and have escalated these cases as a high priority.

“We are hoping with additional resources and manpower deployed and the incentive offered, this will encourage anyone with authentic information to step forward and lead to a successful arrest,” Bartmann said. 

In one of the latest incidents, the arsonist was alleged to have beaten an elderly man he found in the house before setting it alight. 

In previous incidents, there were allegations he raided fridges and cupboards, defecated on floors and then set the houses alight. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘He’s still here, he’s in this area’: Cops open probe into string of Joburg arson attacks

Angry homeowners lose precious possessions after intruder breaks in and sets fires in upmarket properties.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe

Alleged parliamentary arsonist Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court dressed in his black suit on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Police operations in Northern Cape lead to 295 arrests over Easter weekend

Police on Tuesday said 295 suspects were arrested in operations throughout the Northern Cape from April 15 to 18.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  4. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods