I will resign once all foreign ‘rascals’ are locked up and keys thrown away: Aaron Motsoaledi

A video of home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi launching a stinging attack on illegal foreign nationals is spreading on the internet.

The occasion was his address at an ANC regional conference in the Eastern Cape where the minister pledged that “unlike other coward ANC leaders”, his views on the scourge of undocumented foreign nationals running amok in the country will never be censored.

Motsoaledi said SA is the only sovereign country in the world where it is open season for “rascals” who have committed serious crimes in their countries of birth. With him as political boss at the department of home affairs, this would come to an end with sting operations he has planned to arrest all illegal foreigners, with the priority those engaged in criminality.

The minister called on ANC branch members to sponsor a firm policy position by the governing party on immigration at the party’s national policy conference in June.

Motsoaledi suggested the time for diplomacy was long gone as SA’s ubuntu was being abused by individuals who are pariahs in their own countries.