Calls for retailers to donate surplus foods to KZN flood relief

Non-profit organisation FoodForward SA has issued a public challenge to retailers, farmers and manufacturers to donate surplus food towards relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Devastating floods and landslides have ravaged the province, destroying homes and crucial infrastructure. More than 400 people lost their lives in the disaster and many are missing and thousands displaced.

Dozens of charities, churches and non-profit organisations have pledged support for the rebuild (some of which you can find here), and FoodForward SA said it needed all the help it can get to ensure food security in affected areas.

It is providing 11 of the 26 identified community halls in KwaZulu-Natal with hygiene products and two to three cooked meals a day. The centres serve areas such as Ntuzuma, Pinetown, Umlazi, Inanda and Phoenix.

“We are in short supply and need the support of the public so we can continue food relief efforts in the coming weeks,” said MD Andy Du Plessis.

Those able to assist with non-perishable food items, hygiene supplies or financial support can contact the organisation via email at info@foodforwardsa.org or call 021-531-5670.

Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels, The Robin Hood Foundation and The Angel Network have also provided support in the province.

Several others have started community-based initiatives to appeal for donations of anything from clean water, appliances and building materials to nappies and wheelchairs.