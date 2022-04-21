LISTEN | 'We want to debunk the myth that we are xenophobic' — Operation Dudula outlines its goals

Operation Dudula again formed a major feature of SA’s news cycles after a death in Pimville, Soweto, on Monday.

A group of people, allegedly South African residents of Pimville and Operation Dudula members from the community, marched on Monday to protest against continuous power outages due to cable theft. The group alleged they could trace the theft to a group of undocumented foreign nationals who live in the area. During a march to confront the foreigners, Kgomotso Vincent Diale, a father of two, died in circumstances which are under police investigation.

Following Diale’s death, Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini addressed residents, reiterating that the organisation and the people are not vigilantes and have been misbranded by media houses.



In an attempt to allow Operation Dudula to clarify its mission, aims and purpose, TimesLIVE allowed national executive member and representative Nango Enoch to outline its intentions and debunk misconceptions spread by the media.

* Please note that the views in this piece do not necessarily reflect the organisation or creators of this work.

