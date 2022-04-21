×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | 'We want to debunk the myth that we are xenophobic' — Operation Dudula outlines its goals

21 April 2022 - 14:19 By Paige Muller
Members of Operation Dudula on a march to hand over a memorandum of demands against the employment of 'illegal foreigners' in Tshwane.
Members of Operation Dudula on a march to hand over a memorandum of demands against the employment of 'illegal foreigners' in Tshwane.
Image: Alon Skuy

Operation Dudula has long held that it is neither a xenophobic nor a violent movement and that it is being misrepresented by the media and certain politicians.

Listen to what they had to say: 

Operation Dudula again formed a major feature of SA’s news cycles after a death in Pimville, Soweto, on Monday. 

A group of people, allegedly South African residents of Pimville and Operation Dudula members from the community, marched on Monday to protest against continuous power outages due to cable theft. The group alleged they could trace the theft to a group of undocumented foreign nationals who live in the area. During a march to confront the foreigners, Kgomotso Vincent Diale, a father of two, died in circumstances which are under police investigation.

Following Diale’s death, Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini addressed residents, reiterating that the organisation and the people are not vigilantes and have been misbranded by media houses. 

In an attempt to allow Operation Dudula to clarify its mission, aims and purpose, TimesLIVE allowed national executive member and representative Nango Enoch to outline its intentions and debunk misconceptions spread by the media. 

* Please note that the views in this piece do not necessarily reflect the organisation or creators of this work.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

48 hours or else, warns Lux-led crowd as Cele calls for order in Soweto

Expert cautions that Operation Dudula resembles Pagad, a vigilante group that became a law unto itself
News
20 hours ago

LISTEN | Authorities move into Kliptown’s Chicken Farm to cut illegal power lines as Cele meets Diale family

Eskom and City Power teams are disconnecting dangerous illegal electricity lines in Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Understanding the violence against 'illegal' immigrants and who is Operation Dudula?

TimesLIVE video takes a look at the circumstances surrounding the recent violence against illegal foreign nationals and what home affairs minister ...
News
2 days ago

One person dead, another wounded in clash between Operation Dudula and informal settlement residents

One person died and another was wounded during a clash on Monday between Operation Dudula members and residents of an informal settlement in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  2. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Two arrested, tons of cables seized during police busts in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?