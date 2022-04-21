Two life terms for 'trusted gardener' who raped and murdered lodge owner

A “trusted gardener” was on Thursday sentenced to life behind bars for the 2014 rape and murder of Briton Christine Robinson at Rra-Ditau Lodge in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

The Polokwane high court handed Zimbabwean Andrea Imbayarwo to two life terms. Leave to appeal the sentence was denied.

Judge Marisa Naudé-Odendaal said the attack was heinous and brutal.

Robinson's niece, Lehanne Sergison, who lives in London, said in July 2014 a friend called her with the news that her aunt, a retired teacher who settled in SA and ran the lodge alone after the death of her husband, had been murdered.

“It is my understanding that she was late for a meeting on the Wednesday and one of the members of staff went to her house to remind her and found her in her bedroom wrapped in a duvet in a pool of blood. It was evident that she had been raped and stabbed in the neck,” she said.