Manhunt under way after brutal robbery in which farmer and wife were burnt beyond recognition

Limpopo police are hunting for suspects who attacked a 74-year-old farmer and his wife and set their home alight — leaving the couple burnt beyond recognition.

The attack happened on a farm at Levubu, outside Thohoyandou, at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that a passer-by noticed two strangers wandering in the premises. Apparently, the two, who were about to leave the premises in the vehicle belonging to the farmer, were disturbed and fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle full of items belonging to the farmer,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“The police were notified and on arrival reportedly found the farmhouse on fire with the farmer and his wife inside. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.”