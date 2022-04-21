×

South Africa

Manhunt under way after brutal robbery in which farmer and wife were burnt beyond recognition

21 April 2022 - 13:15 By TIMESLIVE
The couple were found dead inside their gutted home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/donghero2003

Limpopo police are hunting for suspects who attacked a 74-year-old farmer and his wife and set their home alight — leaving the couple burnt beyond recognition.

The attack happened on a farm at Levubu, outside Thohoyandou, at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that a passer-by noticed two strangers wandering in the premises. Apparently, the two, who were about to leave the premises in the vehicle belonging to the farmer, were disturbed and fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle full of items belonging to the farmer,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“The police were notified and on arrival reportedly found the farmhouse on fire with the farmer and his wife inside. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.”

A preliminary investigation indicated that the couple were “accosted” by the suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family vehicle.

“They apparently then set the house alight before leaving,” said Ledwaba.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered a 72-hour activation plan to find the suspects.

“A task team comprising detectives from provincial, district and station levels has been assembled to track down the killers. We call on community members with information to come forward and assist the police in the investigations ,” said Hadebe.

DA provincial spokesperson on transport and community safety, Katlego Suzan Phala, said smoke from the fire attracted the attention of a member of the farm watch who on arrival saw two suspects in the farmer’s vehicle.

“The farmers who put out the fire found the tied-up bodies of the couple in the house,” added Phala.

Police have opened cases of murder, house robbery and arson. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact the investigating officer Capt Mashudu Lesley Muneri on 082 469 1260, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

TimesLIVE

